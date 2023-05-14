First International Bank & Trust Acquires 449 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.66 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

