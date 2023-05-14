First International Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 154,808 shares worth $12,371,232. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.94 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.