First International Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,238,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,601,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,643,000 after buying an additional 503,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.