First International Bank & Trust Has $3.07 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after buying an additional 1,456,287 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after buying an additional 1,642,368 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,856,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,230,000 after buying an additional 232,319 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

