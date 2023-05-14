First International Bank & Trust Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First International Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $168.50 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

