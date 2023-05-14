First Trust Advisors LP Has $151.32 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $151,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.67 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.