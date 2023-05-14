First Trust Advisors LP Has $183.61 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,010 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Citigroup worth $183,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,611,000 after buying an additional 869,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

