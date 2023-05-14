First Trust Advisors LP Has $215.27 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 162,814 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Amphenol worth $215,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

