First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 737,080 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $172,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $68.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

