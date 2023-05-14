First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,652,572 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,296,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,652,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $187,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $97.92.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

