First Trust Advisors LP Sells 338,854 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 338,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Humana worth $193,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $527.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.01. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

