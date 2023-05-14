First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 372,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $211,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $283.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.03 and its 200 day moving average is $207.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $292.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $700.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

