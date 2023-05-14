First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $57.92.
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
