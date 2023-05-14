First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

