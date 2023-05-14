First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The company has a market cap of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

