First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.17. 867,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.85.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.