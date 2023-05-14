First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.17. 867,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

