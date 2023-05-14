First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.17. 867,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

