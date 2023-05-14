FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Update

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the April 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FNCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. FNCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation and ownership of banks. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

