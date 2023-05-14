Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,113 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

