G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Raised by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.6 %

GIII stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $739.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

