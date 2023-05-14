Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,838. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
