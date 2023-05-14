Genesis Vision Price Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $443,547.94 and $73.58 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

