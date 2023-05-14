Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.92-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $36.86 on Friday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,500 shares of company stock worth $14,299,320. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5,162.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

