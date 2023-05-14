Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPTF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Getlink Stock Performance

GRPTF stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. Getlink has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment is involved in the group’s holding company Getlink SE as well as its direct subsidiaries. The Europorte segment focuses on the rail freight operator.

