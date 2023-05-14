Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.17 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.