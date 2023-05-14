Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GLAD opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $350.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,153 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth about $799,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 67,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.