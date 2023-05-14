Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 18.5% in April

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

ALTY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.16. 6,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

