GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 343,900 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in GoHealth by 461.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GoHealth by 1,489.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter.

GoHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. 27,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $310.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.62. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $183.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

