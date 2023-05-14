Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $79,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

