Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Update

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 385,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.94. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Green Thumb Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $259.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

