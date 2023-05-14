Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of GRNWF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 141,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,705. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRNWF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Greenlane Renewables to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

