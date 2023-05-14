Grin (GRIN) Trading 16.9% Lower This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $598,530.36 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,250.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00316839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00566243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00438089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

