Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.09 on May 30th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.0894 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $181.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.20 and a 200-day moving average of $173.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $200.85.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $406.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

