Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 1,008,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 346.8 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS GBOOF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.82. 2,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

