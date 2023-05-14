Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 1,008,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 346.8 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS GBOOF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.82. 2,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.