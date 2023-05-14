Guild of Guardians Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and $37,163.98 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

