HC Wainwright Trims Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price to $2.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Verastem Trading Down 2.4 %

VSTM stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $80.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 48,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 212.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

