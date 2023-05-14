Head to Head Comparison: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Scientific and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 1,637.02%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% Beyond Commerce -26.84% N/A -22.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.47 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.81 -$2.38 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.