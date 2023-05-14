Head to Head Review: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) versus BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -8.18% -12.20% -3.62% BigCommerce -43.89% -125.87% -16.60%

Risk & Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $2.24 billion 13.71 -$183.24 million ($0.79) -164.85 BigCommerce $284.78 million 1.83 -$139.92 million ($1.70) -4.15

This table compares CrowdStrike and BigCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CrowdStrike and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 5 36 0 2.88 BigCommerce 0 8 4 0 2.33

CrowdStrike currently has a consensus price target of $172.32, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 96.81%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats BigCommerce on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. CrowdStrike serves customers worldwide. The company was founded by George P. Kurtz, Gregg Marston, and Dmitri Alperovitch on November 7, 2011, and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.