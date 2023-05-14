Head to Head Review: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -16.25% N/A -2.16% Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.49%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.64 million 0.11 -$12.45 million ($2.20) -0.41 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -25.26

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.