Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

