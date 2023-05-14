Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,800 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 640,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 270.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Heska by 245.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Trading Up 0.1 %

HSKA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.12. 120,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48. Heska has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

About Heska

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.