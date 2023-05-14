Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HES traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.79. 1,442,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

