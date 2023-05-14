HI (HI) Price Down 34.4% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and $215,502.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00447752 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $277,710.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

