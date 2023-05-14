Horizen (ZEN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.26 or 0.00030374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $113.06 million and $3.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00121894 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,685,750 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

