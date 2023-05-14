Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

HII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $195.27 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

