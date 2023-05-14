IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Up 33.0% in April

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IESC. TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Shares of IESC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.88. 25,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,481. The company has a market capitalization of $945.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. IES has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $49.42.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.
