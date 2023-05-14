Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Immunic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Immunic has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.81). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IMUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.