Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Sprout Social worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,928 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Sprout Social by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $912,194.01. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares in the company, valued at $19,086,642.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $5,856,485. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

