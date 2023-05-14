Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,872 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

