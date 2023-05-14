Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2,441.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,776,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706,568 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $37,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

