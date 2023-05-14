Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,523 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $44,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,917,000 after buying an additional 653,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

FISV stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

