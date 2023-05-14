Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 31,500 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.60% of AGCO worth $61,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

AGCO Trading Down 0.6 %

AGCO stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,142 shares of company stock worth $1,947,230 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

